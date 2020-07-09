Deal W. Hudson Sells 7,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 7,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Atlanticus Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 3,269.53%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlanticus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

