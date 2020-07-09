Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

