Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,330 shares of company stock worth $1,048,137. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.