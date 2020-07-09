JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 790

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 790 ($9.72) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.69) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.25) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 874.58 ($10.76).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 657.60 ($8.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 667.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 890 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

