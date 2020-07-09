E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSP. Benchmark cut their price objective on E. W. Scripps from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SSP opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.85 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

