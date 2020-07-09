Calisen’s (CLSN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Calisen (LON:CLSN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLSN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calisen in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Calisen in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CLSN opened at GBX 172.85 ($2.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. Calisen has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 253.95 ($3.13).

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

