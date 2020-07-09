Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.03).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.21. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16).

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 761 shares of company stock valued at $176,230 in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.