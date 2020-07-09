Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.03).
Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.21. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16).
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
