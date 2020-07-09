Axa Reduces Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,703 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,663,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

