Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys New Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 107.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,207,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

