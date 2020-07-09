Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.32% of Veoneer worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Veoneer Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.00 million. Analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.