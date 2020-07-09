Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $420,000 Position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,774,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

EVG opened at $11.40 on Thursday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

