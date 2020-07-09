Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ferro were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.53 million, a PE ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.