Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.79. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 27.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.