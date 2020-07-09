Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,818 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $75,093.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,621 shares of company stock valued at $483,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.