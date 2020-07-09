Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $9,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

UBA opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

