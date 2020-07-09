Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 40,592 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,592 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

