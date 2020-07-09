Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Tivity Health worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,320,000.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Tivity Health Inc has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TVTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

