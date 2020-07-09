Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Inseego worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Inseego by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,847.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.