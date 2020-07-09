JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long bought 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

USAC stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

