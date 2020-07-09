Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $436,000 Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $375.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

