Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,115 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cameco worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

