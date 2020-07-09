Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 6,555 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

