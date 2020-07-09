Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,486 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Extended Stay America worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 42,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 501,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

