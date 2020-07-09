Bogart Wealth LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Imax worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Imax by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Imax Corp has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $675.46 million, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

