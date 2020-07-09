Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,174 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

