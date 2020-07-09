Deutsche Bank AG Has $217,000 Stock Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kimball International by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. Kimball International Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

