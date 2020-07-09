State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $193,000 Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

SIG opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

