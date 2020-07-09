Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Digi International worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $329.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.78. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Robert W. Baird lowered Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. First Analysis decreased their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.