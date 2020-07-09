Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 7,923 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

