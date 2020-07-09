Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 257,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.