Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UE shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

