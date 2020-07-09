27,160 Shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. Bank of America raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

BPMP opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.91.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

