14,122 Shares in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 142.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In related news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $459,264.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,955 shares of company stock worth $6,164,077.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.