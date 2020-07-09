Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Green Plains by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Green Plains by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

