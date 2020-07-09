Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 896,868 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,811,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000.

RQI stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

