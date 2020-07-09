Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $360.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

