Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.54. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $466,081. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

