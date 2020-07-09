DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

