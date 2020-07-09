Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

