HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $62,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $24.61 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

