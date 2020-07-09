Morgan Stanley Sells 303,414 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,102 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 147,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $455,309. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

