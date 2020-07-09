State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 36,383 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,865,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

