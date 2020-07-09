National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Bank were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NBHC opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

