Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,790 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 258,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

