Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 20,850 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

