Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

