HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,085,000.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

