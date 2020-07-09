HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.34. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

