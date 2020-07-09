Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Home Bancorp worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBCP opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.