Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Home Bancorp worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $237.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.